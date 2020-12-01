IT + CE
Pegatron expects merger with Casetek to complete in January 2021
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Pegatron expects its merger with Casetek Holdings to complete on January 15, 2021, earlier than its original target timeframe, thanks to faster-than-expected approval by related authorities.

Pegatron plans to merge with its metal chassis-making affiliate Casetek in a NT$14.5 billion (US$492.84 million) deal that aims to optimize the group's resources and further strengthen the competitiveness of the companies.

Pegatron, reportedly an iPhone assembler for Apple, currently holds a nearly 60% stake in Casetek, according to company data.

