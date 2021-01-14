Cisco to set up software development center in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Cisco Systems will set up a software development center in Taiwan to work with local partners to develop solutions for 5G private networks, according to Cisco Systems Taiwan general manager and Cisco Systems Greater China senior vice president George Chen.

The center is Cisco Systems' first in Asia Pacific, with operation to begin after the Lunar New Year holidays in mid-February, Chen said.

Solutions for 5G private networks are expected to be initially applied to smart transportation including autonomous driving, medical care - such as communication between ambulances and hospitals - and smart manufacturing, Chen noted.

Cisco will seek Taiwan-based startups with development potential to be stationed at the center, with Cisco to provide resources to help them shorten time to market and cooperate with them to tap overseas markets, said CTO Robert Feng for Cisco Systems Taiwan.

Cisco in 2020 formed with Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai), Compal Electronics, Inventec, Pegatron, Accton Technology, SerComm, Alpha Networks and other networking/communication device makers an open, flexible and compatible testing platform for 5G open networks to facilitate operation of private networks.

Cisco has cooperated with Compal to integrate Cisco-developed core network technologies with Compal-developed small cell equipment, mobile edge computing devices and smart connectivity devices to develop 5G private network solutions for use smart manufacturing, medical care, agriculture, home and video/audio entertainment.

George Chen, GM for Cisco Systems Taiwan and SVP for Cisco Systems Greater China

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2021