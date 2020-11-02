Bits + chips
Taiwan 3Q20 economic growth rate hits 9-quarter high, says DGBAS
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's economic growth rate for the third quarter of 2020 is preliminarily estimated at 3.33%, the highest quarterly level since the third quarter of 2018 and 1.32pp higher than 2.01% forecast in August 2020, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

In comparison, third-quarter 2020 economic growth rate is estimated at 4.9% for China, -7.0% for Singapore, -1.3% for South Korea, -2.9% for the US while second-quarter 2020 economic growth rate at -9.9% for Japan and -9.0% for Hong Kong, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation

Time period

Economic growth

On-year increase in consumer price index

GDP per capita

GNI per capita

1Q20 (estimation adjusted)

2.20%

0.54%

US$6,539

US$6,846

2Q20 (estimation adjusted)

-0.58%

(0.97%)

US$6,496

US$6,695

3Q20 (preliminarily estimated)

3.33%

(0.47%)

US$7,241

US$7,204

2020 (forecast)

1.56%

(0.19%)

US$27,371

US$28,096

2021 (forecast)

3.92%

1.12%

US$28,758

US$29,502

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

