Taiwan 3Q20 economic growth rate hits 9-quarter high, says DGBAS

Taiwan's economic growth rate for the third quarter of 2020 is preliminarily estimated at 3.33%, the highest quarterly level since the third quarter of 2018 and 1.32pp higher than 2.01% forecast in August 2020, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
In comparison, third-quarter 2020 economic growth rate is estimated at 4.9% for China, -7.0% for Singapore, -1.3% for South Korea, -2.9% for the US while second-quarter 2020 economic growth rate at -9.9% for Japan and -9.0% for Hong Kong, DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation
Time period
Economic growth
On-year increase in consumer price index
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
1Q20 (estimation adjusted)
2.20%
0.54%
US$6,539
US$6,846
2Q20 (estimation adjusted)
-0.58%
(0.97%)
US$6,496
US$6,695
3Q20 (preliminarily estimated)
3.33%
(0.47%)
US$7,241
US$7,204
2020 (forecast)
1.56%
(0.19%)
US$27,371
US$28,096
2021 (forecast)
3.92%
1.12%
US$28,758
US$29,502
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020