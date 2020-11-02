Taiwan 3Q20 economic growth rate hits 9-quarter high, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's economic growth rate for the third quarter of 2020 is preliminarily estimated at 3.33%, the highest quarterly level since the third quarter of 2018 and 1.32pp higher than 2.01% forecast in August 2020, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

In comparison, third-quarter 2020 economic growth rate is estimated at 4.9% for China, -7.0% for Singapore, -1.3% for South Korea, -2.9% for the US while second-quarter 2020 economic growth rate at -9.9% for Japan and -9.0% for Hong Kong, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation Time period Economic growth On-year increase in consumer price index GDP per capita GNI per capita 1Q20 (estimation adjusted) 2.20% 0.54% US$6,539 US$6,846 2Q20 (estimation adjusted) -0.58% (0.97%) US$6,496 US$6,695 3Q20 (preliminarily estimated) 3.33% (0.47%) US$7,241 US$7,204 2020 (forecast) 1.56% (0.19%) US$27,371 US$28,096 2021 (forecast) 3.92% 1.12% US$28,758 US$29,502

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020