BenQ Medical posts record 3Q20 sales

BenQ Medical Technology has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$367.3 million (US$12.6 million), its highest-ever quarterly level.
BenQ Medical provides medical equipment/devices, consumable materials and services, respectively accounting for 37%, 29% and 34% of the third-quarter revenues.
BenQ Medical's equipment/device sales decreased in first-half 2020, during which procurement in the medical sector had a strong focus on coping with the coronavirus pandemic, company president Michael Guan said.
BenQ Medical began producing medical masks in July 2020 and plans to export them in fourth-quarter 2020, Guan noted.
BenQ Medical: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m)
3Q20
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2020
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
367.3
13.48%
5.13%
991.5
(3.10%)
Gross margin
40.88%
5.72pp
(1.05pp)
38.24%
(1.23pp)
Operating profit
30.1
249.69%
(5.80%)
50.1
(36.33%)
Net profit
14.2
69.30%
(27.47%)
30.4
(41.31%)
Net EPS (NT$)
0.32
0.68
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020