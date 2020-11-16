BenQ Medical posts record 3Q20 sales

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

BenQ Medical Technology has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$367.3 million (US$12.6 million), its highest-ever quarterly level.

BenQ Medical provides medical equipment/devices, consumable materials and services, respectively accounting for 37%, 29% and 34% of the third-quarter revenues.

BenQ Medical's equipment/device sales decreased in first-half 2020, during which procurement in the medical sector had a strong focus on coping with the coronavirus pandemic, company president Michael Guan said.

BenQ Medical began producing medical masks in July 2020 and plans to export them in fourth-quarter 2020, Guan noted.

BenQ Medical: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 367.3 13.48% 5.13% 991.5 (3.10%) Gross margin 40.88% 5.72pp (1.05pp) 38.24% (1.23pp) Operating profit 30.1 249.69% (5.80%) 50.1 (36.33%) Net profit 14.2 69.30% (27.47%) 30.4 (41.31%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.32 0.68

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020