BenQ Medical posts record 3Q20 sales
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

BenQ Medical Technology has reported third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$367.3 million (US$12.6 million), its highest-ever quarterly level.

BenQ Medical provides medical equipment/devices, consumable materials and services, respectively accounting for 37%, 29% and 34% of the third-quarter revenues.

BenQ Medical's equipment/device sales decreased in first-half 2020, during which procurement in the medical sector had a strong focus on coping with the coronavirus pandemic, company president Michael Guan said.

BenQ Medical began producing medical masks in July 2020 and plans to export them in fourth-quarter 2020, Guan noted.

BenQ Medical: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m)

3Q20

Q/Q

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2020

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

367.3

13.48%

5.13%

991.5

(3.10%)

Gross margin

40.88%

5.72pp

(1.05pp)

38.24%

(1.23pp)

Operating profit

30.1

249.69%

(5.80%)

50.1

(36.33%)

Net profit

14.2

69.30%

(27.47%)

30.4

(41.31%)

Net EPS (NT$)

0.32

0.68

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

