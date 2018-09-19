Foxconn-invested Breaktime aims at revenues of NT$1 billion in 2020

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Breaktime, which operates Zi.Media Network platform for blogs and content, expects revenues to reach NT$200 million (US$6.5 million) in 2018 and NT$1.0 billion for 2020, according to company CEO Andy Chen.

Foxconn Electronics holds a 55% stake in Breaktime.

Breaktime uses proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) algorithm to undertake big data analysis of content for precision advertising. Zi.Media has so far attracted over 1,000 website operators and over 400 blogs and content creators, and reached 886 million times of mobile browsing.

Breaktime will cooperate with Google and Yahoo to tap markets in Indonesia, Thailand and other Southeast Asia countries in first-quarter 2019, Chen said.