Alpha Networks upbeats about 2021

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Alpha Networks has seen positive outlook for 2021, bolstered by clear order visibility, improving sales of its new product lineups and growing synergies with parent company Qisda, according to company chairperson April Huang.

Alpha has been enhancing its presence in the high-end switch market targeting telecom clients in the US and Japan, Huang said.

The company is also developing more 5G CPE products and related solutions for 5G designated enterprise networks, expecting sales of 5G enterprise application solutions to account for a single-digit rate of its total sales in 2021.

Three of its core business lineups - wireless broadband (44%), LAN/MAN networking devices (29%) and digital multimedia (22%) - all will post significant growth in 2021, said company president Yuchin Lin.

The company is also ramping up its capacity, with production facilities of its new plant in Vietnam to come online in the second quarter of 2021, Lin indicated.

The company posted revenues of NT$2.659 billion (US$93.22 million) for October, down 23.5% sequentially but up 94.7% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$25.04 billion, up 100.1% on year.

Alpha Network president Yuchin Lin (left) and chairperson April Huang

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, November 2020