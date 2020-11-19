Cavli partners Orange Business Services to offer LTE-M connectivity for IoT applications

Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Cavli Wireless, a cellular IoT module manufacturer, has disclosed it is partnering with Orange Business Services, a network-native digital service company, to bundle Cavli's IoT modules with LTE-M connectivity.

Cavli's smart IoT modules C42QM and C42GM pre-loaded with LTE-M connectivity from Orange telecom as part of the Hubble99 plan can power asset tracking, smart city and Industry 4.0 applications where uninterrupted network access is crucial, said the US-based company.

Cavli said its partnership with Orange Business Services will witness the onboarding of around 200,000 devices on the Cavli Hubble platform on use cases requiring LTE-M network access across Europe & North America.

LTE-M is an evolution of the 4G mobile network and is a low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology suitable for IoT applications with low data usage and mobility support, said Cavli. It offers lower battery consumption and enhanced coverage, and also allows for higher data throughput than other LPWA technologies.

Hubble99 is a subscription-based IoT offering with zero hardware cost, said Cavli.