Gemtek optimistic about 2021

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device supplier Gemtek Technology is optimistic about its business prospects for 2021, citing robust demand for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 devices and improving market conditions in Europe, according to company chairman Howard Chen.

Gemtek's sales in 2021 are likely to be as robust as its in third-quarter 2020, in which revenues were up 48.5% on year to hit an 8-year high of NT$6.75 billion (US$236.7 million), bolstered by new applications coming along with 5G and Wi-Fi 6, Chen said.

Demand for network devices supporting sub-6 GHz 5G technology will increase significantly in 2021 due to the increasing rollouts of sub-6GHz networks, Chen stated.

Chen continued that Taiwan's network device makers could also play an important role in the emerging 5G Open RAN (radio access network) market, optimizing their manufacturing prowess for networking gear.

Gemtek has seen a strong rebound of orders from its clients in Europe who have regained their competitiveness recently thanks to the US trade sanctions against Huawei.

Gentek has reported net profit of NT$1.24 billion or NT$3.48 per share for third-quarter 2020. For the first three quarters of 2020, net profit totaled NT$1.296 billion, up 352% from a year earlier. EPS for the nine-month period stood at NT$3.54.

Gemtek chairman Howard Chen

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2020