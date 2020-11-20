Dialog intros SmartServer IoT partner ecosystem for edge solutions

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Dialog Semiconductor has announced the launch of its SmartServer IoT partner program, which gives system integrators and OEM solutions providers access to the company's edge server and open software suite. This accelerates secure, scalable integration of IoT edge devices and networks with cloud platforms and operational technologies (OT) found in smart factories, buildings and cities.

"Following our recent acquisition of Adesto Technologies and Creative Chips, this program is another step in Dialog's industrial expansion strategy," said Mark Tyndall, SVP of corporate development for Dialog and GM of the company's recently-established industrial IoT business group. "Smart buildings and factories now use artificial intelligence at the edge and in the cloud to collect and analyze high volumes of data. To reap the operational benefits of such innovations, data from legacy operational systems need to fully interoperate with edge and cloud computing technologies."

"This has not been easily possible before because of the complexities of industrial control and automation protocols," Tyndall continued. "SmartServer IoT creates a 'data fabric' that seamlessly connects these systems and provides the necessary services to enable superior, data-driven operational workflows for industrial customers."