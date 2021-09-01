中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 1, 2021
    17:15
    clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Dialog chip selected for Xilinx adaptive system-on-modules
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Dialog Semiconductor has announced its power management ICs are selected for Xilinx's new Kria adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs) targeted for vision AI applications in smart cities and factories.

    The Xilinx Kria portfolio of adaptive SOMs are production-ready small form factor embedded boards that enable rapid deployment in edge-based applications. Coupled with a complete software stack and pre-built, production-grade accelerated applications, Kria adaptive SOMs are a new method of bringing adaptive computing to AI and software developers.

    While the Kria K26 SOM is at its most efficient at 10W, Dialog's DA9062, DA9130 and DA9131 PMICs can deliver a combined 21.5 amps of current enabling the platform to operate at maximum performance. In addition, the Kria K26 and KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit use Dialog's GreenPAK configurable mixed-signal ICs to enable a completely customized power sequencing, supervisory and power-on reset (PoR) solution. The highly configurable nature of GreenPAK allows for easy implementation of a low cost, small footprint, granular power sequencing scheme that truly maximizes system power efficiency.

    "Xilinx's market leading Kria adaptive SOMs take full advantage of Dialog's flexible/scalable power solutions in combination with GreenPAK," said Tom Sandoval, senior VP of automotive for Dialog. "Our close collaboration with Xilinx has enabled a high performance, fully programmable vision AI platform that will greatly benefit customers."

    In addition, Renesas Electronics has disclosed the completion of its acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog. Renesas will fund the cash consideration payable to Dialog shareholders of approximately EUR4.8 billion (US$5.67 billion) through a combination of debt, cash on hand and the proceeds of an equity offering of approximately JPY222.6 billion (US$2 billion).

    With the transaction closed, Dialog is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas. About 2,300 Dialog employees have joined Renesas, and the two companies will work together to integrate both businesses.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution
    Tags
    acquisition AI electronics embedded management power solutions Renesas Renesas Electronics semiconductor software subsidiary Xilinx
    Related stories
    Feb 8
    Renesas in talks to acquire Dialog
    Nov 20
    Dialog intros SmartServer IoT partner ecosystem for edge solutions
    Oct 20
    Dialog licenses non-volatile ReRAM technology to Globalfoundries for 22FDX platform
    May 20, 2020
    Dialog Semi upgrades SoC to support social distancing
    Jun 5, 2019
    Dialog announces Wi-Fi SoC
    Mar 8, 2019
    Silicon Motion announces sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Related news from other sites
    Renesas completes acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor
    Aug 31
    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 31, 10:37
    GUC announces ultra-high bandwidth and power efficient die-to-die (GLink 2.0) total solution
    Monday 30 August 2021
    Shaping the future in 5G era, SINTRONES on-line event addressing intelligent transportation solutions
    Monday 30 August 2021
    NATEA and TTA SV to hold pitchoff event on September 9-10
    Friday 27 August 2021
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research