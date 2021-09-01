Dialog chip selected for Xilinx adaptive system-on-modules

Dialog Semiconductor has announced its power management ICs are selected for Xilinx's new Kria adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs) targeted for vision AI applications in smart cities and factories.

The Xilinx Kria portfolio of adaptive SOMs are production-ready small form factor embedded boards that enable rapid deployment in edge-based applications. Coupled with a complete software stack and pre-built, production-grade accelerated applications, Kria adaptive SOMs are a new method of bringing adaptive computing to AI and software developers.

While the Kria K26 SOM is at its most efficient at 10W, Dialog's DA9062, DA9130 and DA9131 PMICs can deliver a combined 21.5 amps of current enabling the platform to operate at maximum performance. In addition, the Kria K26 and KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit use Dialog's GreenPAK configurable mixed-signal ICs to enable a completely customized power sequencing, supervisory and power-on reset (PoR) solution. The highly configurable nature of GreenPAK allows for easy implementation of a low cost, small footprint, granular power sequencing scheme that truly maximizes system power efficiency.

"Xilinx's market leading Kria adaptive SOMs take full advantage of Dialog's flexible/scalable power solutions in combination with GreenPAK," said Tom Sandoval, senior VP of automotive for Dialog. "Our close collaboration with Xilinx has enabled a high performance, fully programmable vision AI platform that will greatly benefit customers."

In addition, Renesas Electronics has disclosed the completion of its acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog. Renesas will fund the cash consideration payable to Dialog shareholders of approximately EUR4.8 billion (US$5.67 billion) through a combination of debt, cash on hand and the proceeds of an equity offering of approximately JPY222.6 billion (US$2 billion).

With the transaction closed, Dialog is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas. About 2,300 Dialog employees have joined Renesas, and the two companies will work together to integrate both businesses.