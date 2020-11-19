Bits + chips
Nvidia reports record sales for fiscal 3Q21
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Nvidia has reported record revenues of US$4.73 billion for the third quarter ended October 25, 2020, up 57% from US$3.01 billion a year earlier, and up 22% from US$3.87 billion in the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were US$2.12, up 46% from US$1.45 a year ago, and up 114% from US$0.99 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were US$2.91, up 63% from US$1.78 a year earlier, and up 33% from US$2.18 in the previous quarter.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Nvidia expects revenues to be US$4.80 billion, plus or minus 2%; GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 62.8% and 65.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

Nvidia's third-quarter revenues from the datacenter business reached US$1.90 billion, up 8% from the previous quarter and up 162% from a year earlier, while those from the gaming business were US$2.27 billion, up 37% from the previous quarter and up 37% from a year earlier.

Nvidia generated revenues of US$236 million from the professional visualization business in the third quarter, up 16% on quarter and 27% on year; and US$125 million from the automotive business, up 13% sequentially, but down 23% on year.

During the third quarter, Nvidia announced a definitive agreement to acquire Arm from SoftBank Capital and SVF Holdco in a transaction valued at US$40 billion. The transaction will combine Nvidia's leading AI computing platform with Arm's vast ecosystem to create the premier computing company for the age of AI.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2022.

Nvidia financial results, fiscal 3Q21 (US$m)

FY3Q21

FY2Q21

FY3Q20

Q/Q

Y/Y

GAAP

Revenues

4,726

3,866

3,014

22%

57%

Gross margin

62.6%

58.8%

63.6%

3.8pp

(1pp)

Operating expenses

1,562

1,624

989

(4%)

58%

Operating income

1,398

651

927

115%

51%

Net income

1,336

622

899

115%

49%

Diluted EPS (US$)

2.12

0.99

1.45

114%

46%

Non-GAAP

Revenues

4,726

3,866

3,014

22%

57%

Gross margin

65.5%

66%

64.1%

(0.5pp)

1.4pp

Operating expenses

1,101

1,035

774

6%

42%

Operating income

1,993

1,516

1,156

31%

72%

Net income

1,834

1,366

1,103

34%

66%

Diluted EPS (US$)

2.91

2.18

1.78

33%

63%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.