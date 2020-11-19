Nvidia reports record sales for fiscal 3Q21

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Nvidia has reported record revenues of US$4.73 billion for the third quarter ended October 25, 2020, up 57% from US$3.01 billion a year earlier, and up 22% from US$3.87 billion in the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were US$2.12, up 46% from US$1.45 a year ago, and up 114% from US$0.99 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were US$2.91, up 63% from US$1.78 a year earlier, and up 33% from US$2.18 in the previous quarter.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Nvidia expects revenues to be US$4.80 billion, plus or minus 2%; GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 62.8% and 65.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

Nvidia's third-quarter revenues from the datacenter business reached US$1.90 billion, up 8% from the previous quarter and up 162% from a year earlier, while those from the gaming business were US$2.27 billion, up 37% from the previous quarter and up 37% from a year earlier.

Nvidia generated revenues of US$236 million from the professional visualization business in the third quarter, up 16% on quarter and 27% on year; and US$125 million from the automotive business, up 13% sequentially, but down 23% on year.

During the third quarter, Nvidia announced a definitive agreement to acquire Arm from SoftBank Capital and SVF Holdco in a transaction valued at US$40 billion. The transaction will combine Nvidia's leading AI computing platform with Arm's vast ecosystem to create the premier computing company for the age of AI.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2022.

Nvidia financial results, fiscal 3Q21 (US$m) FY3Q21 FY2Q21 FY3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y GAAP Revenues 4,726 3,866 3,014 22% 57% Gross margin 62.6% 58.8% 63.6% 3.8pp (1pp) Operating expenses 1,562 1,624 989 (4%) 58% Operating income 1,398 651 927 115% 51% Net income 1,336 622 899 115% 49% Diluted EPS (US$) 2.12 0.99 1.45 114% 46% Non-GAAP Revenues 4,726 3,866 3,014 22% 57% Gross margin 65.5% 66% 64.1% (0.5pp) 1.4pp Operating expenses 1,101 1,035 774 6% 42% Operating income 1,993 1,516 1,156 31% 72% Net income 1,834 1,366 1,103 34% 66% Diluted EPS (US$) 2.91 2.18 1.78 33% 63%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020