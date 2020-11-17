iPhone 12 supply chain makers see clear order visibility

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Apple's supply chain makers of the iPhone 12 lineup reportedly are taking measure to ramp up their output to help address the tight supply of the new iPhones in a number of markets, according to industry sources.

The delivery lead times for the pre-orders of the iPhone 12 devices in some countries and regions are still lasting for 2-3 weeks or even 3-4 weeks due to heavy bookings of related devices by telecom and channel operators, said the sources.

iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, and camera module supplier Genius Electronic Optical (GEO) are adding more overtime shifts and recruiting more workers to ramp up output, while also demanding related component suppliers to increase their supplies, the sources noted.

Camera module maker GEO reportedly is ready to implement overtime shifts for its iPhone lineup during the November-December period, added the sources.

Meanwhile, Apple, Samsung Electronics and other Chinese brands are also gearing up efforts to grab a greater share in China's smartphone market as the expense of Huawei, bolstering demand for iPhones and other models.