Compeq enjoys profit growth in 3Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

PCB manufacturer Compeq Manufacturing has reported net profits climbed 43.8% sequentially to NT$1.44 billion (US$50.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, with EPS reaching NT$1.21.

Compeq's net profits for the first three quarters of 2020 totaled NT$3.37 billion, rising nearly 42% on year, with EPS coming to NT$2.83.

Compeq expressed optimism about its operations during the fourth quarter of 2020. Compeq specializes in HDI PCBs, with its target markets including not only handsets but also tablets, notebooks and low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Compeq claimed it is the world's largest HDI PCB provider. A boom in demand for 5G smartphones, as well as continued strong demand for notebooks and other devices enabling remote work and distance learning, will continue to boost the PCB maker's revenue in the first quarter of 2021, the Taiwan-based company said.

Compeq disclosed plans to build additional HDI PCB production capacity next year. New capacity at its plant complex in China's Chongqing will come online in the second half of 2021.

Compeq posted October revenue of NT$6.23 billion, up 1.3% on month and hitting a record high. The company's cumulative 2020 revenue through October increased 7.9% from a year earlier to NT$48.62 billion.

