Transcend expects recovery in end-market demand starting 4Q20

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Memory module maker Transcend Information has seen end-market demand start picking up in the fourth quarter of 2020, and expects market conditions next year to be favorable to the company.

Demand for embedded storage devices is picking up, while deliveries to the channel market are back on track, Transcend indicated.

The coronavirus pandemic may disrupt some customers' new product launch resulting in shipment delays, however, Transcend continued. It may also take a longer period of time for the clients engaged in the industrial segment to develop new chip solutions due to the pandemic, but conditions should improve in 2021, the memory module firm said.

Transcend has as high as 80% of its sales generated from overseas markets, according to the Taiwan-based company. Demand for remote work and other stay-at-home initiatives will remain strong in 2021.

Transcend expects memory market conditions to be favorable to its operations in 2021. Growth in embedded storage demand for networking and 5G related applications will be impressive next year, said the maker.

Transcend reported net profits fell 22.8% sequentially to NT$204 million (US$7.15 million) in the third quarter. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.48, down from NT$0.62 in the prior quarter and NT$1.24 a year earlier.

Transcend also disclosed it had NT$3.17 billion worth of inventory as of the end of the third quarter, up 78% from the same period in 2019. Embedded industrial devices and customized products account for the majority of the inventory.