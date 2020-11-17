LED
LED makers report mixed financial results for 3Q20
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Everlight Electronics has posted operating profit of NT$532.7 million (US$18.3 million) for the third quarter of 2020, while Epistar reported net operating losses of NT$1.134 billion and Lextar Electronics NT$236.6 million.

Both Epistar and Lextar have been suffering from quarterly operating losses since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Taiwan-based LED makers: Financial reports, 3Q20 (NT$m)

Company

Everlight

Epistar

Lextar

Item

Amount

January-September 2020 amount

Amount

January-September 2020 amount

Amount

January-September 2020 amount

Consolidated revenues

5,853

16,026

3,731

10,250

2,841

6,651

Gross margin

26.40%

25.40%

(9.44%)

(6.04%)

14.17%

11.97%

Operating profit

532.7

1,034

(1,134)

(3,394)

(236.6)

(659.5)

Net profit

462.3

914.9

(1,103)

(3,505)

(206.3)

(491.0)

EPS (NT$)

1.04

2.06

(1.02)

(3.25)

(0.40)

(0.96)

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

