LED makers report mixed financial results for 3Q20

Everlight Electronics has posted operating profit of NT$532.7 million (US$18.3 million) for the third quarter of 2020, while Epistar reported net operating losses of NT$1.134 billion and Lextar Electronics NT$236.6 million.
Both Epistar and Lextar have been suffering from quarterly operating losses since the fourth quarter of 2018.
Taiwan-based LED makers: Financial reports, 3Q20 (NT$m)
Company
Everlight
Epistar
Lextar
Item
Amount
January-September 2020 amount
Amount
January-September 2020 amount
Amount
January-September 2020 amount
Consolidated revenues
5,853
16,026
3,731
10,250
2,841
6,651
Gross margin
26.40%
25.40%
(9.44%)
(6.04%)
14.17%
11.97%
Operating profit
532.7
1,034
(1,134)
(3,394)
(236.6)
(659.5)
Net profit
462.3
914.9
(1,103)
(3,505)
(206.3)
(491.0)
EPS (NT$)
1.04
2.06
(1.02)
(3.25)
(0.40)
(0.96)
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020