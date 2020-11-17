LED makers report mixed financial results for 3Q20

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Everlight Electronics has posted operating profit of NT$532.7 million (US$18.3 million) for the third quarter of 2020, while Epistar reported net operating losses of NT$1.134 billion and Lextar Electronics NT$236.6 million.

Both Epistar and Lextar have been suffering from quarterly operating losses since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Taiwan-based LED makers: Financial reports, 3Q20 (NT$m) Company Everlight Epistar Lextar Item Amount January-September 2020 amount Amount January-September 2020 amount Amount January-September 2020 amount Consolidated revenues 5,853 16,026 3,731 10,250 2,841 6,651 Gross margin 26.40% 25.40% (9.44%) (6.04%) 14.17% 11.97% Operating profit 532.7 1,034 (1,134) (3,394) (236.6) (659.5) Net profit 462.3 914.9 (1,103) (3,505) (206.3) (491.0) EPS (NT$) 1.04 2.06 (1.02) (3.25) (0.40) (0.96)

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020