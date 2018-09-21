NAND flash prices healthy, says Longsys

Siu Han, Shenzhen; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

NAND flash prices have fallen to "healthy" levels, according to Huabo Cai, chairman for China-based memory module firm Longsys.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Longsys specializes in the manufacture of flash-based storage devices including SSDs on an OEM or ODM basis. Longsys acquired Micron Technology's Lexar retail brand in 2017.

Falling NAND flash prices is making SSDs more affordable and accelerating the SSD adoption among notebooks and other consumer technology devices, Cai indicated. Prices for 240GB SSDs, for instance, have fallen below US$30 from the previous US$50-60, Cai said.

Cai also expressed optimism that falling NAND flash prices will help Longsys promote its retail business.

Following its takeover of Micron Technology's Lexar retail brand in 2017, Longsys has started selling Lexar-branded consumer SSDs in China, Cai noted. Lexar will be striving to become the top-3 retail brands not only in China but also worldwide, Cai said.

Longsys also provides eMCP devices, and plans to roll out more DRAM products in 2018, Cai added.

In addition, Longsys plans to step into the automotive electronics field, where storage demand is looking to grow robustly, Cai indicated. The company has set up a unit dedicated to developing auto storage devices and also a memory backend plant, Cai disclosed. Construction of the facility, which will provide one-stop services from wafer manufacturing to backend, is scheduled for completion by the end of April 2019, according to Cai.

Cai made the remarks during the China Flash Market Summit (CFMS) 2018 held in Shenzhen recently.

Longsys chairman Huabo Cai

Photo: Company