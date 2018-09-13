Intel CPU shortage to impact DRAM prices, says TrendForce

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

The tight supply of Intel's 14nm processors is set to affect negatively notebook shipments worldwide in the second half of 2018, which will likely drag down further DRAM prices, according to TrendForce.

Intel originally planned to start mass producing new-generation 14nm "Whiskey Lake" CPUs in the third quarter of 2018, when the notebook market enters its peak season. However, PC OEMs are encountering the CPU shortage, which will likely prompt the companies to cut their shipment goals for the second half of 2018, TrendForce indicated.

Intel has also seen its supply of previous-generation 14nm "Coffee Lake" processors become tight, TrendForce continued. Intel's overall 14nm CPU supply has fallen short of demand by 5-10% in September from about 5% in August. The gap is likely to widen further to over 10% in the fourth quarter, according to TrendForce.

Intel's CPU shortage may also lead to a larger-than-expected fall in PC DRAM prices in the fourth quarter of 2018, TrendForce noted. DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, estimated previously that PC DRAM contract prices would fall by around 2% sequentially in the fourth quarter.