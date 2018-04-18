Elan to downsize capital by 30%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Touch and fingerprint sensor supplier Elan Microelectronics has disclosed its board of directors has approved a plan to reduce paid-in capital by NT$1.302 billion (US$44.3 million), or about 30%, to NT$3.038 billion.

The amount of reduction in capital will be returned to shareholders at NT$3 in cash per share, Elan said. The capital reduction plan is subject to approval at the company's regular shareholders meeting to be held on June 11.

The planned capital downsizing is to improve the company's capital structure, as well as to hike ROE (return on equity), Elan added.

Elan saw its net profit climb to a three-year high of NT$1.07 billion in 2017, while revenues grew 14% on year to NT$7.5 billion. EPS for the year came to NT$2.58. The company decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.58 for the year.

Robust touchscreen controller orders for notebooks particularly 2-in-1 devices are set to buoy Elan's sales performance in 2018, according to market watchers. The company will also start fulfilling new orders for notebooks in May, which will boost its second-quarter revenues.

Elan posted revenues of NT$1.78 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up nearly 12% on year. The company is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors meeting on May 2.