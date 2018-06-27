Samsung enriches product portfolios in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics has enriched its product portfolios for the Taiwan market as it is expanding the ecosystem of its products in order to boost its overall performance in the local market, according to industry sources.

The Korea-based technology company has brought, for the first time, its memory cards and SSD products into the local market as the DIY sector accounts for 40% of PC system sales in Taiwan, said the sources.

The company has also enhanced its deployments in the local market by expanding its flagship store in the Syntrend Creative Park in Taipei, to enrich consumer's experience in an array of Galaxy-series devices.

The Syntrend store is the largest sales outlet for Samsung's products in Taiwan, accounting for 10% of total revenues generated by Samsung's exclusive retail shops in the local market. Revenues generated by the Syntrend store are expected to expand 1.5 fold after the recent expansion, said the sources.

The company also plans to further increase the number of its exclusive retail shops in Taiwan in 2018, up from 70 currently, the sources added.

Samsung is expanding its Galaxy ecosystem in Taiwan

Photo: Digitimes file photo