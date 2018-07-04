CHT, Taipei sign 5G, smart city MOU

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Taipei city government for cooperation to develop 5G and smart city applications and services.

The cooperation calls for the integration of smart street lamp and smart traffic light applications with IoT and big data analysis so as to facilitate an integrated development of 5G networks and smart city solutions in Taipei.

The cooperation will be also instrumental for the two parties to develop smart solutions for energy-saving, smart traffic control, security and commercial applications, as well as for the development of related smart city industries, according to CHT president Hsieh Chi-mao.

CHT is currently exerting efforts to develop its 5G networks, with plans to demonstrate its 5G audio/video applications by the end of 2018, to conduct interoperability tests on 5G equipment rolled-out by Taiwan's equipment suppliers and to kick off related 5G services in the second or third quarter of 2020.

Taipei plans to install 12,000 smart street lamps in three selected areas in the city in 2019 with a goal to install a total of 90,000 smart street lamps by 2021.

CHT preident Hsieh Chi-mao

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2018