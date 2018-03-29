Solutions from around the world showcased at Smart City Summit & Expo

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Many city governments around the globe are showcasing their IoT-based smart city solutions such as those for energy saving, autonomous driving, smart traffic control and indoor positioning at the ongoing 2018 Smart City Summit & Expo being held in Taipei from March 27-30.

There are themed-pavilions set up by cities from Japan, Spain, the UK, France, Australia, Hungary, Denmark, Israel, Poland, Russia, Mexico and Mongolia, alongside those built up by eight cities and counties from Taiwan.

Five cities from the UK (Milton Keynes, Greenwich, Peterborough, Bristol and West Lothian) together with a total of 17 enterprises and research organizations are sharing smart city solutions at a pavilion dubbed Grand Innovation, according to sources from the British Office Taipei.

Representatives from the UK and Taiwan also held a forum with the agenda focusing on the development of the autonomous-driving industry and pilot projects on March 28, said the sources.

La French Tech, in cooperation with Toulouse City and Toulouse Metropole, is responsible for the set-up of the French pavilion, where a number of companies with the most growth potential in the indoor positioning technology are exhibiting their latest smart city solutions.

One of the solutions demonstrates on how a battery-free positioning label can be integrated with radio-based underground positioning systems for IoT applications.

French exhibitors also include autonomous-driving vehicle development company EasyMile and 3D platform solution provider Dassault Systems (SolidWorks).

Specialists and scholars from Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), telecom operator Telstra, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and University of Technology Sydney are participating in the forum by delivering speeches related to smart medical care, telecommunications, FinTech, and smart building.

Taiwan's telecom operators, including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), are highlighting their IoT platforms for smart applications in the fields of environmental protection, traffic control, cloud services, medical care and livelihood activities.

FET, a partner of Microsoft's AI R&D center in Taiwan, is collaborating with the software company to showcase AI-based cloud applications built on Azure cloud platform in the trade fair.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, March 2018