MLCC prices reportedly to rise again

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Speculation has circulated in the industry that Korea- and Taiwan-based passive component suppliers plan to raise their MLCC prices in July.

In addition, Taiwan-based Yageo has reported unaudited net income of NT$3.5 billion (US$114 million) for May 2018, which hit an all-time high, with EPS coming to NT$9.95. The company disclosed unaudited net profits for the first five months of 2018 totaled NT$10.39 billion.

Yageo chairman Pierre Chen was quoted in previous reports saying the company's tight supply of MLCCs will likely persist through 2019. Entry-level and mid-range MLCC prices still have room for further growth, Chen indicated.

Fellow MLCC company Walsin Technology disclosed recently plans to expand capacity to meet customer demand. Walsin also noted that robust end-market demand will continue to drive up the company's product ASPs.

Holy Stone Enterprise has started to have new production equipment for MLCCs installed since June, and expects to expand production capacity for MLCCs 20-30% in the third quarter of 2018. The company also expressed optimism about MLCC demand through 2019.