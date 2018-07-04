Bits + chips
Walsin, Holy Stone profits soar in May
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Walsin Technology has reported net profits climbed to a record high of NT$1.46 billion (US$47.7 million) in May, while fellow MLCC firm Holy Stone Enterprise saw its net profits hike over 500% from a year earlier to NT$342 million.

Walsin disclosed unaudited profits for May exceeded the NT$1.31 billion reported for all of the first quarter. Profits for the first five months of 2018 came to NT$3.8 billion.

Walsin's earnings for May translated into an EPS of NT$3.01, up a robust 860% compared to May 2017, the company said.

Fellow company Holy Stone posted unaudited profits for May translated into an EPS of NT$2.17, up a whopping 815% compared to the same period in 2017.

Holy Stone's MLCC products yield gross margin of as high as 60%, according to market watchers. Sales of its MLCCs account for over 50% of Holy Stone's revenues.

Also benefiting from tight MLCC supplies resulting from the component price rally, Yageo announced unaudited profits for May 2018 reached a record NT$3.5 billion with EPS arriving at NT$9.95.

