India external storage market growth driven by banking industry spending in 1Q18, says IDC

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

India's external storage market witnessed a growth of 12.7% on year by vendor revenues and stood at US$84.1 million in first-quarter 2018, according to IDC.

The external storage market growth in first-quarter 2018 was mainly driven by increased spending from banking organizations. Major industry verticals such as banking, professional services, manufacturing, telecommunications and government together contributed to more than 80% of India's overall external storage market in the quarter, said IDC.

"Organizations are witnessing significant data growth and there are challenges for getting IT budgets for traditional hardware. Organizations are considering technologies to help data optimization and consolidation as ways to overcome this difficulty," said Dileep Nadimpalli, research manager, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC India.

All flash arrays segment saw a significant growth of 87.4% on year in irst-quarter 2018. Adoption of all flash arrays (AFA) offers better technical advance and performance at an affordable price which is benefiting customers due to competitive vendor environment.

Mid-range storage segment witnessed a significant on-year growth due to large banking and professional services deployments while entry-level storage segment saw a decline. Midrange external storage segment continued to lead the market with more than 58% market share in the first quarter.

"Budgetary pressures and dynamic business priorities are pushing organizations to consider new deployment models to procure infrastructure. To address these changing customer requirements, OEMs should focus on innovative pricing models to drive new and incremental business. With unabated data growth, highly available data and instant information delivery is what matter to business ", said Ranganath Sadasiva, director, Enterprise Solution, IDC India.

Dell continued to be the market leader with a 29.7% market share by vendor revenues, but it witnessed an on-year decline in first-quarter 2018. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) saw a significant growth predominantly driven by deals from the banking and telecommunications industries.