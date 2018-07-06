Asustek launches ZenFone 5Z in India

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Asustek Computer has tied up again with Flipkart to promote its latest flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 5Z, in the India market, as it seeks to deepen its penetration in the South Asia country.

In April 2018, Asustek teamed up with e-commerce operator Flipkart to begin selling Asustek's ZenFone Max Pro in India, said sources at Asustek, who also noted that initial sales of the ZenFone Max Pro in the market have been robust.

By tying up with Flipkart, Asustek is committed to providing local consumers with the most localized product experience and services, said the sources, adding that the cooperation with Flipkart will expand to include other products.

Despite facing strong competition from rival companies in China, Asustek has geared up sales in a number of overseas markets including Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Russia, Italy, France and Brazil in addition to India.

Asustek's smartphone shipments are expected to rebound to over 10 million units in 2018, according to an industry estimate.

Photo: Asustek