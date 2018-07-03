China Fineblanking enjoys revenue growths in June

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based high-precision stamping module maker China Fineblanking Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$246 million (US$8.02) for June, growing 17.52% on month and 86.88% on year.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2018 arrived at NT$651 million, up 42.91% on year, and reached NT$1.25 billion for the first half of 2018, up 25.16% on year.

The company pointed out that the revenue growths in June were contributed mainly by strong orders for automobile-used fine-blanked components and better-than-expected shipments for hard disc drive (HDD) components.

For the second half of 2018, the company expects its operation to continue rising thanks to increasing orders from its automobile clients and the fact that China's car market will enter the strong season.

In June, China Fineblanking had about NT$145 million, or 58.76%, of its revenues generated from the automobile component business, while the HDD VCM plate business generated about NT$94 million or 38.17%.

The company's automobile components products are mainly adopted in places including the gearbox, door lock, engine, hydraulic system, seat and brake system and China is the biggest market for the business.

The company is currently supplying components to a first-tier Germany-based automobile vendor and several China-based automobile vendors.

China Fineblanking expects strong 2H18

Photo: Company