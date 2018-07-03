Epistar to showcase mini LED applications at Touch Taiwan 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar will exhibit its mini LED applications at Touch Taiwan 2018 display show in Taipei during August 29-31.

The exhibition will focus on mini LED backlighting of LCD panels and RGB three-in-one mini LED fine pixel pitch displays, Epistar said. Mini LED chips will be used to backlight HDR (high dynamic range) high-end LCD panels used in smartphones, TVs and automotive displays, while RGB three-in-one mini LED fine pixel pitch displays will be used for outdoor displays and indoor signage of public or commercial information. COB (chip on board) packaging enhances these displays' resistant to collision, moisture and dust, it added.

Epistar will undertake small-volume trial production of mini LED chips for backlighting of smartphones, tablets and LCD monitors as well as RGB three-in-one fine pixel pitch displays in second-half 2018 and plans to kick off volume production in 2019. Epistar expects demand for mini LED to grow fast beginning in 2020, during which mini LED chips will take up 30-40% of its production capacity for blue-light LED chips.