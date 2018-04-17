Mini LED backlighting may ease oversupply, says Epistar chairman

LED oversupply resulting mainly from China-based makers' capacity expansion will remain in 2018, but if demand for mini LEDs for smartphone display backligting starts taking off in the third quarter, the oversupply may ease next year, according to Lee Biing-jye, chairman of Taiwan-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar.

A 5-inch LED smartphone panel needs about 5,000 mini LEDs for backlighting at a cost of about US$10, and together with other components, the total cost for a mini LED backlighting module is estimated at US$38-45, Lee said. Compared to the cost of US$75 for a 5-inch OLED smartphone panel, the mini LED backlighting is 40-50% cheaper. As long as mini LED-backlit smartphone panels are competitive compared to OLED in display quality, contrast, and thickness, demand for mini LED backlighting will grow fast, Lee indicated.

As Samsung Display dominates global supply of OLED smartphone panels, China-based smartphone vendors are willing to adopt mini LED backlighting and have worked with Epistar to undertake trial use, Lee noted. However, conventional LED backlighting modules are 5-8 times mini LED ones in size, and makers in the supply chain will have to adjust their equipment and processes, Lee said.

Epistar has also developed a mini LED-backlit TV using 24 million mini LED chips to test market response and is developing mini LED fine pixel pitch indoor displays, Lee noted.

Epistar has also become a contract manufacturer of laser epitaxial wafers for making optical communication laser diodes, Lee said. Epistar has remodeled 5-6 6-inch MOCVD sets for producing VCSELs (vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers) which will begin in second-quarter 2018, Lee noted.

VCSELs can be used in 3D sensors and proximity sensors of smartphones as well as flood illuminators of smartphone cameras.

