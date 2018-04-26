Epistar setting up 6-inch epitaxial wafer capacity

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Epistar has dislosed it is setting up production capacity for 6-inch epitaxial wafers mainly for making VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) and GaN LED chips for power devices, with completion scheduled for June 2018 and operation to kick off in the third quarter.

Epistar said it currently uses 4-inch capacity to produce VCSEL used in fiber-optic communication and security surveillance devices, but 6-inch capacity will replace the 4-inch one to decrease production cost.

While LED chip price drops have been mild, clients expect pricing to fall significantly later and are conservative about placing orders at the moment, Epistar said, adding orders received currently are mostly in small volumes. However, Epistar expects demand to rebound in third-quarter 2018.

Epistar will begin to ship mini LED chips for smartphone and large-size display backlighting applications in third-quarter 2018 and LCD monitor and TV backlighting applications s at the end of the year. Epistar has made breakthrough in micro LED technology and is likely to unveil the achievement in second-half 2018.