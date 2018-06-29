Ennoconn reports 2017 profit of NT$1.12 billion

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IPC maker Ennoconn, an affiliate of the Foxconn Group, has announced financial results for 2017 with consolidated revenues growing 141.19% on year to reach NT$34.9 billion (US$1.14 billion), and net profits arriving at NT$1.12 billion.

Gross margin for 2017 came to 22.14%, and EPS was NT$14.81, the company said, adding it plans to distribute dividends of NT$9 in cash.

For the second half of 2018, Ennoconn will place its priority on strengthening the benefits from acquisitions and their consolidations in a bid to improve its profitability, said company chairman Steve Chu, noting that the company will expand into the worldwide markets pushing both its manufacturing expertise and brand products.

Ennoconn completed its strategic investments in Europe-based S&T and Germany-based Kontron in 2017 and will partner with them to expand into network communication, medical, healthcare, entertainment, transportation operation and management, smart living and smart automation.

