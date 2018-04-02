Ennoconn to invest NT$5.34 billion in turnkey solution provider Marketech

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Ennoconn has announced to invest NT$5.34 billion (US$182.09 million) to acquire 90.5 million shares or a 51.12% stake of turnkey solution provider Marketech International at a price of NT$59 per share via open tender.

Ennoconn pointed out that the planned tender offer will be counted as a success if Ennoconn is able to purchase up to 70.807 million shares or an around 40% stake.

The public acquisition has not yet begun and Ennoconn will make announcement after filing reports to relevant management authorities. After the acquisition, Ennoconn is looking to keep the original management team of Marketech.

Ennoconn expects the merger will significantly enhance its development of solutions for factory and manufacturing management as well as for improvement of production efficiency.