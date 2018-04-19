Ennoconn eyes brand business

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Ennoconn chairman Steve Chu has noted that his Taiwan-based IPC firm will cross into the brand business and its investments in Kontron through S&T will be the key for the entry. Meanwhile, the company will make more investments and shift its business directions to the development of smart system platforms that provide services to its clients.

Ennoconn has reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.9 billion (US$1.18 billion) for 2017, growing 161.91% on year with net profit also going up 9.88% on year to arrive at NT$1.12 billion. EPS for 2017 was NT$14.81.

The company's first-quarter 2018 consolidated also increased 195.71% on year to reach NT$10.8 billion.

In 2017, the company had currency exchange losses of NT$352 million or a reduction by NT$3.46 in EPS. Adding the costs from exchanging its European convertible bond (ECB), the company saw a cut of nearly NT$5 in EPS from the non-operations.

Chu pointed out at a recent investor's conference that Ennoconn has seen stable revenue growth from its main business every year and has been aggressively expanding its sales through investments, mergers or strategic alliances. Ennoconn has already invested in several companies including medical equipment supplier Diva Laboratories and is looking to acquire system/engineering solution provider Marketech International via an open tender.

If the acquisition of Marketech comes true, Chu expects the deal will bring business opportunities from the Made in China 2025 and One Belt, One Road initiatives.

In the past, Ennoconn's revenues were contributed primarily from North America and Europe, while those from Asia, mainly China and Japan, only accounted 11%. However, starting 2018, Ennoconn is looking to raise the proportion from Asia, hoping to achieve a balance among the three regions.

Ennoconn's plants in Suzhou, China will play a key role supporting its growth in the country and in addition to product and technology R&D, the facilities will also be used as a demonstration site for Internet of Things (IoT) and smart manufacturing applications.

Steve Chu, Ennoconn chairman

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, April 2018