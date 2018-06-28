iST moving to offer MOSFET wafer thinning service

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Integrated Service Technology (iST), specialized in offering semiconductor materials analysis and IC debugging services, has announced its entry into the MOSFET backend engineering field in cooperation with its affiliated IC packager Innovative Turnkey Solution, seeking to provide one-stop MOSFET backend services including wafer thinning, wafer-level chip scale package, chip probing and final test.

KJ Liu, iST's vice president of surface treatment engineering R&D department, said that the firm's backend wafer engineering services are available for both 8-inch and 6-inch wafers, mainly including front side metallization (FSM), backside grinding (BG) and backside metallization (MB). He said these are special processing services needed between front-end wafer foundry and back-end packaging operations.

Industry sources said that iST already saw more than 20 customers from the domestic and overseas markets - including major wafer foundry houses, international IDMs and IC designers - send samples for engineering tests at the company by the end of first-quarter 2018, with trial shipments kicking off in the second quarter.

The sources said that iST will have a monthly wafer backend engineering capacity of 20,000 8-inch wafers by the end of the third quarter, with order volume estimated at 10,000 pieces, and the corresponding numbers will expand to 30,000 and 20,000 pieces, respectively by the end of the fourth quarter.

Company chairman WB Yu said that iST has decided to tap into the MOSFET wafer engineering field, mainly because the company has found the lack of wafer thinning and surface treatment services available for customers between the foundry and packaging operations.

Yu continued that MOSFET devices have become indispensable power components for electric vehicles and other automotive electronics applications, and therefore iST has started first with MOSFET wafer thinning and surface treatment services. He added the company will not rule out moving to offer similar services for high-tier power semiconductor devices.

Yu also stressed that iST will see its revenues and profits surge quarter by quarter along with the gradual ramp-up of MOSFET wafer engineering shipments, adding that the firm's goal of scoring explosive profit growth for 2019 will remain unchanged.