Demand for electronic shelf labels booming, says EIH president

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The proliferation of IoT applications in commercial and daily life activities such as smart retailing, manufacturing, and smart city has brought a boom to the EPD industry, particularly electronics shelf labels (ESLs), according to Johnson Lee, president of E Ink Holdings (EIH).

As the value of IoT networks is to be realized through interactions between terminal devices and people, e-paper solutions, which have come with ultra low power, have been used as the most appropriate display solutions to perform the interactive interface role for IoT applications, therefore pushing up demand for e-paper solutions, Lee said.

It took about 20 years to bring e-paper from laboratories to commoditization with e-book readers being the first stage of commercial products. However, the growing trend of integrating e-paper solutions with IoT applications has created numerous possibilities and growth potential for EPD devices, Lee commented.

According to Lee, although EIH has stepped into the ESL market for just five years, it is going to see the shipments of its e-paper materials for ESL applications surpass those for e-book readers in 2018 in terms of area shipments, indicating the growth potential of ESL products.

France's SES-imagotag, UK's Displaydata and Sweden's Pricer were the pioneers in the production of ESLs in the early stage. The use of ESLs has since then proliferated to the US, and recently to China, Japan, Korea, India and other markets in Southeast Asia and South America.

ESLs allow retailers to update the content of their commodity labels through Wi-Fi in mass quantity without significant input of manpower or the need of printed labels, and so the convenience of ESLs is beyond compare to that of traditional printed labels. A chain store operator with over 100 or even 1,000 outlets can update all of its labels in minutes if using ESLs.

Already being the largest provider of ESLs worldwide, EIH has continued improving the performance of its ESL products. The button cells used in ESLs (three cells in each ESL) have a life span of up to five years currently. EIH is developing low-voltage cells aiming to save the power by 80% with an ultimate goal to roll out new ESLs without the need of batteries.

EIH is also mulling to add more colors on ESLs. While the current ESLs can be available in three colors, EIH is developing colored ESLs that can also be utilized for advertisement, which could further expand the ESL market.

Currently, the mainstream sizes of ESLs range from 1.7- to 3-inch and some are from 4- to 13-inch for special applications. But some clients are looking for larger ESLs for general purpose of which EIH is also eager to develop.

EIH ships e-paper modules for production of e-book readers, but ship merely e-paper films for ESL production. For the production of ESL modules, EIH is outsourcing backboards to LCD panel makers including AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux, Tianma Microelectronics, BOE Technology and Japan Display (JUDI), while purchasing LCD driver ICs from Fitipower Integrated Technology, Solomon Technology and UltraChip.

For the downstream ESL module production, EIH is cooperating with BOE, Dalian DKE LCD, Jiangxi Holitai Technology and Wuxi Vision Peak Technology.

Based on an estimate of SES-imagotag, the global ESL market is expected to top EUR400-500 million (US$462.57-578.21 million) in 2020 compared to EUR153 million in 2017.

Seeing the strong growth potential, EIH is expanding its production capacity, focusing on ramping up output of e-paper materials and implementing automation process at its flexible module production lines.

EIH aims to double its capacity for e-paper materials, with expansion plans to be carried out by its plants in the US and Taiwan, hoping new capacity to be online in late 2018 or early 2019.

The automation process will be implemented at EIH's module plant in Yangzhou, China. The automation aims to expand the company's share in the eNote market. The company will also gear up the development of flexible substrate technology.