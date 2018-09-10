EIH, Fujitsu Semi to co-develop battery-less e-paper solutions

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

E-paper solution provider E Ink Holdings (EIH) has teamed up with Fujitsu Semiconductor to develop a reference design board for battery-less e-paper labels, according a joint announcement of the companies.

The solution will adopt EIH's low voltage e-paper module and Fujitsu Semiconductor's UHF FRAM RFID LSI, creating a combination to enable battery-less e-paper label applications.

The development of this battery-less e-paper application is a collaborative effort between the ecosystem partners, including EIH, Fujitsu Semiconductor, and Toppan Printing, according to EIH president Johnson Lee.

The reference design board, which is being developed by integrating battery-less and energy harvesting technologies, enables data transfer distances of up to 20cm, and data updates at any time without data storage restrictions, according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, Masato Matsumiya, vice president of the system memory unit of Fujitsu Semiconductor, stated in the announcement that the reference design board enables maintenance free performance and the inclusion of FRAM allows for low power consumption and fast writing speeds under a non-volatile system.

The battery-less e-paper solution will be used in applications such as logistics tags, e-paper badges, ID cards or ESLs.