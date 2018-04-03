EIH to ramp up capex for 2018

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

E-paper solution supplier E Ink Holdings (EIH) expects its capex for 2018 to be higher than the NT$400 million (US$13.72 million) it spent a year earlier as the company plans to ramp up its capacities at its plants in Taiwan, China and the US, according to company chairman Frank Ko.

Since the production capacities at its plants in Taiwan and the US both are sufficient to meet short-term demand, new investments for the two plants will focus on technology upgrades and process improvements, Ko said.

Meanwhile, the company plans to inject new manufacturing process such as that for flexible substrates into its module production base in Yangzhou, China, which will require more capital input in 2018.

With regards to the business outlook for the first half of 2018, Ko expects shipments of e-paper solutions for e-notebook and electronic shelf label (ESL) applications will show significant growth as compared to a year earlier period.

Shipments to the e-book reader segment will be more conservative in the first half due to seasonality and inventory adjustments at clients who are transitioning to new models, Ko continued.

Shipments of ESLs will also continue to expand in 2018 as the company will deepen its cooperation with downstream suppliers to take advantage of the growing adoption of such applications in China and Europe.

Royalty income is to remain stable in 2018 reaching the same level of an average of NT$2.4 billion seen in 2016-2017, Ko revealed.

The company also said it posted a net loss of NT$50 million or NT$0.04 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017. But for all of 2017, it managed to snap up a net profit of NT$2.078 billion or NT$1.85 per share.

It plans to deal out a cash dividend of NT$1.65 for 2017.

EIH chairman Frank Ko

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2018