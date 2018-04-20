EIH teams up with Faubel for smart med labels

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

E-paper solution supplier E Ink Holdings (EIH) and Faubel & Co Nachf have announced the availability of the Faubel-Med Label, a smart label for investigational medicinal products.

The Med Label features EIH's low-voltage film technology, bringing display modules and new system designs to the pharmaceutical packaging industry, said the companies.

The Med Label is a combination of an e-paper display and a booklet label that is integrated with radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to allow pharmaceutical packaging to be updated on demand.

The Med Label also features a segmented bi-stable e-paper display that can provide expiry updates - even on a sealed kit. This digital solution provides pharmaceutical companies an alternative to relabeling whenever stability data changes, allowing for considerable time and cost savings to international clinical trials, according to the announcement.

The Med Label is equipped with a battery-free, always-on e-paper display and an RFID tag with an NFC reader. It facilitates on-demand label updates for expiry dates at the clinical depot site and provides real time reporting and documentation that meet compliance requirements.

EIH's new low-voltage film uses roughly 5v compared to the typical 15v driving voltage for electronic paper displays, which decreases the power required for label updates and speeds the update process.

Smart medical labels jointly rolled by EIH and Faubel

Photo: EIH