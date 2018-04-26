China smartphone makers pulling in IC orders

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based suppliers of smartphone solutions, LCD driver ICs, analog and power management (PWM) chips, are expected to post double-digit sequential revenue growth in the second quarter of 2018 thanks to a significant pick-up in orders from China's smartphone vendors, according to industry sources.

The Android-based smartphone vendors are taking a more aggressive approach to promoting new models with high price/performance ratios and AI-enhanced applications for the US$200-400 segment, as they aim to spur replacement demand in China, particularly during the Labor Days holidays in early May, and other emerging markets, said the sources.

Smartphone solution provider MediaTek saw its revenues surge 58.24% sequentially to NT$20.11 billion (US$677.2 million) in March and its sales are expected to climb higher in April, buoyed by increasing shipments of its Helio P60 chipsets, said the sources.

Oppo and Xiaomi Technology, currently two of the top-three smartphone vendors in China, have begun using the Helio P60 for their new models, with Vivo and other second-tier makers to also adopt the chip soon, the sources continued.

MediaTek is expected to release a positive guidance for its second-quarter performance when the company holds a scheduled investors conference on April 27, said the sources.

Vendors of LCD driver ICs and TDDI (touch and display driver integration) chips, including Novatek Microelectronics, Himax Technologies, Sitronix Technology, Ilitek and FocalTech Systems, have also seen their sales momentum picking up recently.

FocalTech saw its revenues rally 79.1% on year to a record high of NT$606.8 million in March and could hit a new high in April, estimated the sources, adding that other driver IC suppliers are likely to see their revenues move up 10-20% sequentially in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, analog IC design houses including On-Bright Electronics, Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT) and Leadtrend Technology will also benefit from the growing orders for PWM and fast charging chips from China's smartphone vendors.