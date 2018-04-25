Ritek to produce business-use optical discs for Japan Disc

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Blank optical disc maker Ritek will undertake outsourced production of business-use blank CD-R and DVD-R discs for Japan Disc for three years, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News.

Japan Disc has obtained a license to use Taiyo Yuden's patented TY Code for making these discs, which it will sell under its own brand in Japan. For overseas markets, Japan Disc has authorized Ritek as a sales agent, the paper said.

Blank business-use optical discs are mostly used by banks, hospitals and government agencies, with global demand estimated at 250 million discs a year and prices being 2-3 times those for consumer models.