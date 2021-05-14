Ritek lands blank optical discs orders from Buffalo

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Blank optical disc maker Ritek has obtained OEM orders from Japan-based PC peripheral vendor Buffalo.

While global demand for blank optical discs keeps declining, demand in the Japan market has seen the least decrease and has replaced the US market to become the largest country market, Ritek said.

Because many makers have withdrawn from the market, global supply of blank optical discs has been diminishing more than global demand and therefore Ritek is likely to see business growth, industry sources noted.

Ritek posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.769 billion (US$62.6 million), gross margin of 16.73%, operating loss of NT$44.9 million and net loss of NT$98.7 million for first-quarter 2021.

Ritek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$660.8 million for April, increasing 2.71% sequentially and 32.28% on year, and those of NT$2.427 billion for January-April rose 17.13% on year.