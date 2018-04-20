OSAT firms see flip-chip package orders eroded by digital coin price swings

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) firms are facing headwinds in striving for flip-chip packaging orders for cryptocurrency mining ASICs, as the sharp price fluctuations in the virtual currency exchange markets are undermining market demand for mining chips, deepening uncertainty over their revenue performance in the second quarter of 2018.

At the moment, leading OSAT player Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has landed the majority of mining chips packaging and testing orders, and other peer firms have reported lackluster order visibility for such chips, according to industry sources.

The sources said that second-quarter flip chip package shipments to the cryptocurrency market are not expected to remain at high levels as seen in 2017 and early 2018, when strong growth in the market offset the reduction in semiconductor material consumption by the slower growth of smartphones and computers.

Statistics jointly released by SEMI and TechSearch International showed that the global market scale of flip-chip package substrates alone commanded the most shinning portion of US$6 billion out of a total of US$16.7 billion in annual global sales of semiconductor packaging materials in 2017.

SEMI also noted that despite growth in automotive electronics and high-performance computing, continuous price pressure and declining material consumption will constrain future material revenue increase to steady single-digits, with the materials market scale estimated to reach US$17.8 billion by 2021. And IC leadframes, underfill, and copper wire are among the materials segments to see single-digit unit volume growth through 2021.

Market watchers said that the growing use of multi-chip module technology and the increasing adoption of fan-out wafer level packaging process will combine to slow down the growth in the demand for flip-chip package substrates.

They said that fan-out chip on substrate process, boasting high density and small line space and line width, is expected to emerge as an advanced packaging process for priority development by OSAT players. In addition, liquid crystal polymer (LPC), with its good electrical performance and anti-wet trait, has a chance to become one of the main materials for packaging chips for MMW (millimeter wave) applications in the 5G era.