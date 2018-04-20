Delta Electronics to showcase smart manufacturing solutions at Hannover Messe 2018

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics will exhibit smart manufacturing solutions at Hannover Messe 2018 in Germany during April 23-27.

Delta said it will focus exhibition on a flexible multi-plexing smart production line and a 3D inspection system. The former mainly consists of two 6-axis robots for feeding components and materials and processing, a SCARA (selective compliance assembly robot arm) for packaging processed products, vision sensors, intelligent monitoring software, smart conveying system and connectivity of machine. The 3D inspection system inspects shapes and volumes of products in assembly lines for categorization and packaging.

Government-sponsored Taiwan External Trade Development Council will set up a Taiwan Smart Machinery Image pavilion at the fair. At the pavilion, Techman Robot will exhibit a collaborative robot with built-in vision functions; Solomon will showcase application of machine vision such as a 3D object pick & place system and an AI (artificial intelligence)-based shoe inspection system; and Gallant Precision Machining will exhibit a smart IoT (Internet of Things) platform used to diagnose production equipment for preventive maintenance.

Delta Electronic's flexible multi-plexing smart production line

Photo: Company