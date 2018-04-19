Delta Electronics showcasing industrial automation, energy infrastructure solutions at Techno-Frontier 2018

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics is exhibiting an industrial automation solution integrating robotic production lines, and energy infrastructure solutions at Techno-Frontier 2018 in Chiba, Japan, during April 18-20.

The integrated production solution feature in-house-developed ASDA-A2 series smart servo-driving system, SCARA industrial robots and ASDA-MS series robot controllers. Unlike conventional configuration which needs upper motion controllers and machine vision systems, the Delta solution can establish automatic alignment of conveyor belts to reduce cost for electromechanical products.

For energy infrastructure solutions, Delta is showcasing use of in-house-developed PV inverters in a PV power station established in Ako, Japan, in combination with a battery energy storage system, an energy management system, a high-efficiency power supply system and an EV (electric vehicle) power charging and management system.

There is also a building management and control system developed by Delta's Austria-based subsidiary Loy Tec electronics. The building management and control system is an all-IP and IoT (Internet of Things)-based platform to directly integrate all building sub-control systems into the IP layer via a controller compatible with all building communication protocols, and can be connected with collaborative vendors' management systems such as those for office automation, hotels and real properties.

Delta is also showcasing high-efficiency inverters combined with IPM (interior permanent magnet) motors, a cloud computing-based indoor environmental quality monitoring solution, a 360-degree zero-blind-spot fisheye camera equipped with latest H.264 compression technology and an infrared camera equipped with a 180-degree horizontally panoramic lens developed by its Taiwan-based subsidiary Vivotek for use in smart security surveillance.

