Delta Electronics sees increased March revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 11 April 2018

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.558 billion (US$636 million) for March, growing 38.76% sequentially and 0.50% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 47% of the consolidated revenues; devices for ICT and energy infrastructure, 34%; devices for industrial automation and building automation, 19%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$50.87 billion for January-March, rising 3.98% on year.

In 2018, devices used in automation, especially industrial automation, will be the main growth driver, Delta noted.

Delta and affiliated Digital Projection International are jointly showcasing a 25,000-lumen ultra-brightness DLP 8K laser projector at NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas during April 7-12 and at InfoComm China in Beijing during April 11-13.

Realtime news
