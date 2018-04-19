Acer prepares new notebooks for Spring Computer Show 2018 in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

For the upcoming Spring Computer Show 2018 in Taipei from April 27-30, Acer has unveiled several Avengers special edition notebooks partnership Marvel.

Acer Taiwan president Dave Lin pointed out at the notebook launch on April 17 that the company achieved sales growth in Taiwan in the first quarter though the overall market was in decline. He said Acer's performance is expected to stay flat sequentially in the second quarter due to seasonality.

In addition to the notebooks, Acer's new Leap Beads also sees significant demand in Taiwan and the company has been looking to develop more customized products targeting specific consumer groups, Lin said.

Commenting on the recent passive component shortages, Lin said that the problem is common in the IT industry and Acer has taken many measures to minimize the impact. Although Lin declined to disclose details about the moves Acer has taken, he noted that Acer's production is not undermined by the shortages. He said the prices of Acer's new products will be adjusted to reflect the increased costs, while existing products' prices will remain unchanged.

Acer Taiwan president Dave Lin with a special edition Avenger notebook

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, April 2018