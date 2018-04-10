Acer posts slight revenue growth in March

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acer has reported revenues of NT$22.64 billion (US$773.5 million) for March 2018, up a slight 1.42% on year or 6.42% in US dollar, with revenues for the first quarter reaching NT$54.77 billion, down 2.28% on year or rise 3.52% in US dollar.

In the first quarter, Acer's revenues from gaming products rose 60% on year, while those from Chromebooks and enterprises notebooks also increased by double-digit percentages on year.

Acer's virtual reality (VR) affiliate StarVR is planning to apply for listing on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) stock market in mid-April and its stocks are expected to become available for trading some time between April and May.

The company is planning to issue a total of 48.218 million shares at NT$10 per unit to generate funding of NT$482.18 million.