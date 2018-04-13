Altek offers reference design for Qualcomm

Sammi Huang, Hong Kong; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digital camera ODM and imaging solution developer Altek has disclosed it has become a design partner for Qualcomm by offering reference designs for two latest Qualcomm SoCs.

Qualcomm's subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies is showcasing a new-generation AI vision platform and two SoCs - QCS605 and QCS603 - at the ISC West in Las Vegas during April 11-13.

Based on 10nm FinFET process technology and through integrating Qualcomm's most advanced imaging signal processor and AI engine, QC605 and QC603 hike imaging computing and machine learning capability for IoT devices such as robots, and commercial and home-use smart surveillance cameras.

For the partnership, Altek has finished development of a prototype VR 360 camera to support QC605 and QC603 and will complete a prototype commercial surveillance cameras in second-half 2018.

By virtue of QC605 and QC603, Altek can provide customized design and production of cameras for vendors of IoT-based smart devices. Altek eventually aims to become a provider of vision intelligence solutions.

Altek posted consolidated revenues of NT$965.4 million (US$33.1 million) for March, increasing 75.96% sequentially but decreasing 7.01% on year, and those of NT$2.336 billion for January-March slipped 12.21% on year.