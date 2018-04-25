Altek to introduce strategic partners via private placement

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digital camera ODM and digital imaging solution developer Altek will issue up to 60 million new shares to introduce strategic partners through private placement or private subscription for domestic or overseas convertible bonds, according to the company.

The fund to be raised is estimated at NT$1.5 billion (US$51.3 million) and will be used to invest in digital imaging equipment and technologies, expand marketing, increase working capital and enhance financial health, Altek said.

Altek has seen results since extending from digital camera ODM to digital imaging solution development five years ago. Altek has become a design partner for Qualcomm by offering reference designs for two Qualcomm SoCs, QCS605 and QCS603.

It is developing AL 6100, a new-generation 3D depth-sensing and algorithm chip solution integrated with infrared control for smartphones, surveillance cameras, autonomous driving, smart home-use devices, drones and cleaning robots. Altek will begin to ship AL 6100 in May-June 2018.