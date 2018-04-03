Apple plans micro LED panels for small- and large-size devices, says Digitimes Research

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Apple is gearing up efforts developing micro LED panels for both small-size and large-size applications and has received support from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the making of small-size ones, according to Digitimes Research's senior analyst Luke Lin.

Apple is working with TSMC to develop micro LED panels on silicon-based backplanes for use in the Apple Watch and an augmented reality (AR) wearable device, Lin noted.

Apple is also working on another project developing large-size micro LED panels on TFT-based backplanes and will use them in products sized much larger than its MacBooks, said Lin.

Citing his upstream sources, Lin pointed out that Apple is preparing two sizes of micro LED panels for small-size applications: a 1.3- to 1.4-inch one for its future Apple Watch and a 0.7- to 0.8-inch one for an AR wearable device, potentially AR glasses.

The Apple Watch micro LED panel may enter mass production in the second half of 2018 or in 2019, while the large-size one may enter mass production in 2019 or later, stated Lin. The panel for the AR wearable device has yet ot have a mass production schedule, the senior Digitimes Research analyst added.

However, Lin believes Apple will only adopt the micro LED panel in the top-of-the-line models of its upcoming Apple Watch series initially. The costs of the new micro LED panels are 400-600% higher than those of the existing Apple Watch's same-size OLED panels, Lin estimates.

Apple preparing micro LED panels for small- and large-size applications

Photo: Digitimes file photo