Apple Watch Series 4 unveiled

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 4, featuring a new display, electrocardiogram and fall detection. While retaining the original design, the fourth-generation Apple Watch has been refined, combining new hardware and software enhancements, with its display over 30% larger.

The Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 brings advanced activity and communications features, along with health capabilities, including a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app, which has been granted a De Novo classification by the FDA.

Beginning September 14, the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) will be available to order in 26 countries and territories and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) will be available to order in 16 countries and territories. Both models will be available in stores beginning September 21.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is offered in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The speaker is 50% louder, optimized for phone calls, Siri and Walkie-Talkie, and the microphone has been relocated, to reduce echo for better sound quality, the vendor said. The device includes the next-generation S4 chip with a custom 64-bit dual-core processor, delivering twice the speed while maintaining the same all-day battery life.

The back of the Apple Watch Series 4 is composed of a black ceramic and sapphire crystal, allowing radio waves to pass through the front and back for better cellular service. The Digital Crown now includes haptic feedback, offering a more mechanical and responsive feel through the sensation of incremental clicks.

The user interface is optimized for the larger display, allowing for app icons and fonts that are bigger and easier to read, while complications have been enhanced to be more precise and informative. New watch faces take full advantage of the Series 4 display, from the customizable Infograph face, to the Breathe face, where the animation is timed around a deep breath, Apple said. A suite of motion faces, including Vapor, Liquid Metal, Fire and Water react with the curved edges of the case.

The Apple Watch Series 4 enables customers to take an ECG reading right from the wrist using the new ECG app, which takes advantage of the electrodes built into the Digital Crown and new electrical heart rate sensor in the back crystal. With the app, users touch the Digital Crown and after 30 seconds, receive a heart rhythm classification. It can classify if the heart is beating in a normal pattern or whether there are signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that could lead to major health complications. All recordings, their associated classifications and any noted symptoms are stored in the Health app in a PDF that can be shared with physicians.

The Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) starts at US$399 and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) starts at US$499, both featuring the updated design and new health features. The Series 3 will be available at the new starting price of US$279. Along with the three aluminum finishes anodized in silver, gold and space gray, the Apple Watch Series 4 now comes in gold stainless steel with matching Milanese band, joining the silver and space black stainless steel models. A new collection of bands debut for fall and all bands continue to work with any generation of Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch

Photo: Company